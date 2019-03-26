Arkansas Bill Would Allow In-State Tuition For Immigrants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to extend in-state tuition rates at state colleges and universities to some immigrant students is advancing in the Arkansas Legislature after past efforts, including a high-profile push by former Republican presidential hopeful and ex-Gov. Mike Huckabee, have faltered.

A bill approved by the House and pending before a Senate Committee would require public colleges and universities to classify students as in-state for tuition purposes if they resided in the state for at least three years when they apply for admission and have graduated from a high school or received a high school equivalency diploma in the state.

Supporters say the move benefit immigrant students who have grown up in Arkansas, graduated from school here and want to pursue a higher education.

