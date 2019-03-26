Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to Give Away 100 Free Powerball Tickets

Fayetteville, AR (KFSM) – With the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, March 27th, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is looking to give away 100 free tickets this afternoon (March 26th).

The pop-up event will be held for one hour from noon to 1 P.M. on the corner of Dickson and West Avenue, near the Bank of Fayetteville Train Branch.

Tickets are one per person and first come, first serve, but if you miss out on tickets the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery will also be challenging people to games of basketball for chances to win lottery T-shirts and other prizes.

You can catch the next Powerball drawing on March 27th during our 10 P.M. newscast.