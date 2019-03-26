Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped, His Lawyers Say

All charges against actor Jussie Smollett — who had been accused of staging a hate crime and filing a false police report — have been dropped, his attorneys said Tuesday.

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” a statement released by his attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes reads.

“Jussie Smollett’s record will be fully expunged.” Spokeswoman for Smollett says. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ID9vRNR1vF — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 26, 2019