Bangkok, Thailand – The Corgi in the Garden Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, features 12 adorable corgis.

Customers can play with the dogs while drinking an assortment of coffee.

When the dogs are not eating treats or shaking hands with visitors, they play in the garden and nap in-between sessions.

One hour of corgi play-time goes for about $11 USD.

The corgi dog breed has been gaining popularity in Thailand thanks to their lovable personalities and goofy characteristics.