Fans React To Firing Of Mike Anderson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — After 8 seasons, fans say they want to see changes to the Razorback men's basketball team to get them closer to a national championship.

"I'm a little bit surprised honestly, from the reactions to the players he seemed like a real personable guy. Good leader, a good mentor so in that regard, I'm a little bit disappointed, but you can't argue with results. Three NCAA tournament appearances for a program that's got this much prestige. That's just not going to cut it, so I understand from a business perspective that he was fired." William Pollock, Razorback fan.

"I'm a little relieved he was fired. 8 years too long. When you lose in-state talent to Kentucky, Florida and all these programs in the SEC that are overlapping us, it's time, and it's time for a change." Kindley Wasson, Ticket season holder

Many fans are supporting Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek's decision to part ways with Anderson and say they want the Hogs to be able to compete with other SEC teams.

While fan attendance was high at Bud Walton Arena at the beginning of this season, fans stopped showing up as the losses piled up.