× Hackett’s Hester Steps Down After Five Seasons

HACKETT (KFSM) – Lonnie Hester was able to build off the success that Eddie Ray started as the Hackett head football coach but after five seasons with the Hornets, Hester will join Ray in the school’s administration.

Hester compiled a 38-17 record in those five years but the coach confirmed on Tuesday that he’s stepping down to become an assistant principal and athletics director at the school.

Hackett reached the playoffs in each of the five seasons under Hester and had back-to-back 10-win seasons, the best two year stretch in school history.

Hester said that the district will look outside the district to hire a new head coach. Hackett went 4-6 in 2018, including a first round loss in the 2A playoffs to Mountain Pine.