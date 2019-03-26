× Hogs Surge Past Missouri State In Late Innings

SPRINGFIELD (KFSM) – Arkansas and Missouri State has grown into a nice regional rivalry on the baseball diamond but this year’s Bears are nowhere near what they had been in recent history.

The Razorbacks scored eight runs in the final four innings as they rolled over Missouri State 8-2 at Hammons Field in Springfield. The two teams had split the previous 10 meetings dating back to the start of the 2015 season, with six of those contests coming in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas (21-4) fell behind 2-0 but quickly bounced back as they plate three runs in the sixth inning, two off a Jacob Nesbit RBI single to centerfield. Nesbit, the reigning SEC freshman of the week, pushed his hitting streak to 14 games.

Heston Kjerstad continued to swing with power as he belted his fifth home run of the season, tying him for the team lead with Casey Martin.

Arkansas returns home on Friday as they’ll play host to No. 24 Ole Miss with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and the game nationally televised on ESPNU.