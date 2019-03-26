LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A Little Rock tattoo shop is using its business to help rescue pit bulls.

The Empire of Ink holds multiple events a year for people to come get tattoos for a good cause. Through the end of March, you can get a paw print tattoo for $25 to help the Out of the Ashes Pit bull Rescue.

“Anything I can do that would help the pit bulls in the state that need the help…I’m all over it,” Lisa Thrasher said.

Out of the Ashes helps saves pit bulls in Arkansas from death row. Tattoo artist Darion Griffith says since the event started Sunday, over 40 people have gotten the ink.

“We chose out the ashes because out of all the other organizations, it doesn’t get as much help as it can,” Griffith said.

Griffith says the shop’s owner has a few pit bulls himself, so the organization is close to his heart.