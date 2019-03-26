Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Ms. Brown – 2nd Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Ms. Smyth – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Ms. Havlik – K Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Mrs. Battles – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Ms. Montgomery – K Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Ms. Parsons- 6th Grade Waldron Middle School, Waldron
-
-
Mrs. Holliday & Ms. Peery – Pre K Tennie Russell Primary School, Bentonville
-
Ms. Cothran – 6th Grade Waldron Middle School, Waldron
-
Mrs. Kira O’Shaughnessy – 2nd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Ms. Jayla Kinsey – 1st Grade Joe Mathias Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Lawrence – 2nd Grade Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield
-
-
Mrs. Gina Hansmann – 2nd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Ms. Stroh – 1st Grade Sutton Elementary, Fort Smith
-
Ms. Wilkinson – 3rd Grade Tate Elementary, Van Buren