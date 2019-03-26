× Police And Fire Crews Respond To Gas Line Crash In Springdale

Springdale(KFSM)– Police and fire crews are responding to a gas line crash in Springdale.

A car has crashed into a gas line in front of a home in the 1900 block of Elm Springs Road in Springdale.

Neighbors tell 5NEWS that they heard a loud crash around 6:15 this morning.

A tow truck and crews from Black Hills Energy are also on scene.

No details have been released on who was driving the car or the condition of anyone in the vehicle.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.