Police: Rogers Man Wanted To ‘Peek’ Into Bathroom Stalls At NWA Mall

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested a Rogers man who said he planned to “peek at people” in the bathrooms at the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

Victor Camacho, 20, faces charges of video voyeurism and loitering.

A mall security officer said he was in a bathroom stall near the food court when he noticed a cell phone above him, according to an arrest report.

Security confronted Camacho in the stall, but said he began deleting photos he might have taken.

Camacho told Fayetteville police he was “peeking” and not taking photos. Officers searched the phone and couldn’t find any pictures linked to the incident.

However, Camacho later told officers he came to the mall with no intention to shop, and instead went “straight to the restroom” to peek at people in the private stalls, according to the report.

Camacho was being held Tuesday (March 26) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

He has a hearing April 17 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, video voyeurism can be prosecuted as a Class D felony if a person records someone in a private area out of public view, that person has a reasonable expectation of privacy and hasn’t consented to the observation, according to statute 5-16-101.

Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.