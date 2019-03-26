Springdale Teen Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale teen accused of accidentally killing another teen will be tried as an adult, according to the Washington County prosecutor’s office.

JR RB Betwel, 17, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with manslaughter and two counts of theft by receiving — all felonies.

Betwel shot the victim in the chest on Friday (March 22) while they were in a vehicle on Singletree Avenue, according to Springdale police.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital but succumbed to the injury.

Prosecutors also levied theft charges against Betwel because both the car and gun had been reported stolen, police said.

Betwel was being held Tuesday (March 26) at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.

Manslaughter is a Class C felony in Arkansas. Those felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.