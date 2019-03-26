Talk About A Baby Boom, 7 Teachers At South Central Kansas Elementary School Expecting

GODDARD, Kan. — The news about nine nurses being pregnant at one labor and delivery unit at a Maine hospital was the talk across social media on Monday.

Well it seems there is something in the water at a south central Kansas elementary school as well.

Oak Street Elementary in Goddard, Kansas said seven of their 15 classroom teachers are pregnant.

“We are excited to welcome these EIGHT little tiger cubs to our #265family,” the station wrote on their Facebook page Monday. And they emphasized that the number eight was correct with one of the women expecting twins.

KSNW-TV reports the women’s due dates range form late March to early October. The principal said she already has long-term substitutes to fill the positions while the women are on maternity leave.

The USD 265 school district went on to congratulate all of the seven teachers.