The Upcoming Rain Chances In Detail

Wednesday will be another super nice day across Arkansas with highs in the 70s for most of us with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances will start to increase on Wednesday night with rain chances continuing thru at least Saturday morning.

There are three time frames I’m watching:

Thursday: Showers arrive late Wednesday and continue during the day. The highest chances will be in Missouri with NW Arkansas likely seeing higher chances than farther south. Friday: With daytime heating, we could see a few severe storms in the evening hours. Overnight Friday into Saturday: A cold front will cause showers and thunderstorms across the area and will likely continue into Saturday morning. A light freeze is possible on Sunday morning.

Here’s a look…

8AM THURSDAY: Showers will push into the area from the northwest to the southeast. The showers should lift more north during the day.

7PM FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms will develop on Friday evening; these storms could be severe.

7AM SATURDAY: The cold front will move across the area during the overnight spreading showers across NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Rain will exit mid-morning on Saturday.

