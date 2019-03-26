Video Shows Spring Breakers Fight Off Gunman, Foil Robbery At Florida Gas Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A group of spring breakers from Indiana took matters into their own hands when they came face to face with two robbery suspects in Florida early Sunday morning.

Terre Haute brothers Jacob and Alec Tanoos, and their cousins, brothers Aric and Alex Wisbey, were in the Sunshine State to celebrate a 21st birthday when they stopped for gas in Oakland Park, according to WTHI.

The men told Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies that they were pumping gas when a man with a silver handgun approached them, pointed the gun at them, and stated "Give me everything you got."

Despite being fearful for their lives, the sheriff’s office says the men grabbed the armed subject and tackled him to the ground.

“I knew there was a possibility I could be shot and killed but it’s my family," Alex Wisbey told reporters. "We’d die for each other."

While the victims struggled with the armed subject, a second man, later identified as Kevin Campbell, ran over and began pushing the victims off the other man, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the struggle, the subject's handgun fell to the ground. One of the victims was able to pick up the handgun and point it at both of the subjects, who then got into a black Hyundai Sonata. The victims were able to note the car’s tag, which they provided to deputies.

At about 4:15 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police responded to the vehicle owner's address. While in the area, officers observed a male leaning against the black Hyundai. When law enforcement approached, Campbell ran. A K-9 found Campbell hiding in some bushes. He was arrested and now faces several charges including robbery with a firearm.

Detectives are still searching for the second subject. He’s described as being a man with a stocky build, about 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, with a dark complexion, and dark hair in dreadlocks. The subject's handgun, a silver Taurus 9mm, was stolen in 2017 during a vehicle burglary.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).