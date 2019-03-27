Multiple Roads Closed After Tanker Truck Explosion In South Arkansas

CAMDEN, Ark. (KATV) — Multiple roads have been evacuated after a tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate exploded on Highway 278 west of Camden, according to content partner KATV in Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the explosion occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 27).

Half a mile of Highway 278 has been cordoned off due to the explosion. All lanes are blocked at this time.

Highway 57 and Highway 24 have also been closed.

Ammonium nitrate is typically used in fertilizer and explosives. In high concentrations, ammonium nitrate dust can cause respiratory tract irritation.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says the driver of the truck has not been located after the explosion Wednesday morning west of Camden, or about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Little Rock. Sadler says no other vehicles are believed to be involved, though he says some residents of nearby homes reported that their windows were blown out from the blast.

Camden is a town of about 12,000 in Ouachita County, which is near the Louisiana border.