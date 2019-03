× Accident Impacts Traffic On Interstate 49 In Rogers

Rogers(KFSM)– An accident slowed traffic on Interstate 49 in Rogers on Wednesday morning (Mar. 27).

ARDOT reported the wreck around 7:41 a.m. just south of the Walnut/Walton exit.

The middle lane and left shoulder of southbound traffic were impacted.

IDriveArkansas.com showed traffic backed up to the north beyond the Highway 62/102 exit.

No injuries have been reported.