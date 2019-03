The weather is starting to feel like spring, so it’s finally perfect to step outside into nature. For this week’s Adventure Arkansas, Meteorologist Sabrina Bates explored the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge in Vian, Oklahoma. The refuge has hiking trails, an auto tour through the habitats, hunting, fishing, and eagle tours!

Tap HERE for more on what you can do at the wildlife refuge.

-Sabrina

