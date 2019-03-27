Arkansas Lawmakers Applaud Economic Impact Of HBO’s True Detective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The filming of HBO's third season of True Detective gave Arkansas an economic boost. On Wednesday (March 27) the Arkansas House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing the positive impact it had on the state.

The series was filmed in eight counties in Arkansas.

Officials say the project created more than a thousand jobs and had a positive financial impact of more than 100 million dollars.

One of the season's writers, Graham Gordy, is an Arkansasn who worked with the series creator Nic Pizzolatto, a University of Arkansas graduate. Gordy said Arkansas offers more geographical diversity than any other state with Ozarks, the Delta, city settings and small towns, but it was Arkansans themselves that made filming here special.

“The people, that’s the magic for me,” said Gordy. "I also think it is hugely important for the people that we are training at UCA, SAU, U of A, at all of our colleges and universities that we are exporting to Georgia and to LA and to New Orleans when those people want to stay home and work here."

Arkansas has limited tax incentives for film and television productions. Supporters hope the success of True Detective's third season will garner more attention in Hollywood for the Natural State.