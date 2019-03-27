Fayetteville Senator Proposes ‘Red Flag’ Law For Firearms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Senator Greg Leding has filed a bill that would impose 'Red Flag' laws in Arkansas.

Leding says he wants to allow law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily restrict a person's access to a firearm if that person is a threat to themselves or the public.

The proposed law would require a sworn affidavit filed by at least two law enforcement officers that request an "extreme risk protection order."

Senator Leding says he expects to run the bill in the Senate's City, County and Local Affairs Committee on Thursday, March 28.