FBI: Washington State Man Exchanged Nude Photos With 9-Year-Old Arkansas Girl

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Washington State man has pleaded not guilty to exchanging nude photos with a 9-year-old Gravette girl.

Kyle Vance, 23, was indicted last month in U.S. District Court on one count of online enticement of a minor.

The FBI said Vance befriended the girl through an online game in late 2017, then convinced her to send nude photos of herself to him through Facebook, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said she told Vance she was 15, but investigators noted her Facebook profile “clearly depicts a child under the age of 12.”

Vance also sent the girl photos of himself and video chatted with her. Vance told the girl she was “super cute,” “adorable,” and “teasing” him by not sharing her photos with him, according to the affidavit.

The girl’s parents learned about the photos in January 2018 and reported the issue to Gravette police. The case was forwarded to the FBI.

Investigators also said Vance showed an “apparent interest in minors,” noting that Vance sought nude photos of another woman and her 5-year-old cousin.

Vance described the child as a “cutie,” — followed by a kiss emoji — and asked for a video of the girl and the woman having sex, according to the affidavit.

Vance was briefly detained in Idaho before his case was transferred to the Western District of Arkansas.

His trial is set for May 6. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Vance was being held Wednesday (March 27) without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.