Fort Smith Police Chief Resigns After Two Years Leading Department

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark resigned on Wednesday (March 27), a little more than two years after he took the job.

Carl Geffken, Fort Smith city administrator, confirmed Clark’s resignation to 5NEWS.

Clark’s last day will be Monday, April 8. An interim chief will be named on Tuesday, April 2.

The following statement was released by Clark:

It is with great regret that I tender this formal notice of my intent to resign as Chief of Police of the Fort Smith Department effective April 8, 2019 (request lump sum payment for all other accrued time.) January 2017, I answered the call for a reform-minded chief; a visible leader with a focus on community policing, crime reduction, and high professional standards. The landscape has changed over the past two years with new and different challenges and I am pleased with the fact that we have implemented positive changes, endeavoring to make the City of Fort Smith a safer place, including: Two consecutive years (2017 and 2018) reported Part-1 crimes decreased; 5.6% in 2018 (lower than the preceding 8 years);

Improved department relations with the community and initiated enhanced outreach community programs;

Delivered an annual State of the Police Department address to the Mayor, Board of Directors, City Administrator and the citizens of Fort Smith;

Instituted and filled the department’s (first) Lieutenant’s Rank;

Increased the number of sworn officers from 151 to 164;

January 2018, hired the most diverse recruits in the department’s history;

Promoted the first female to Sergeant in approximately 15 years (only the third in the deaprtment’s history);

Created an environment referencing community first policing throughout the department;

HIred the first Aftrican American Female Officer in the department’s history;

Secured approximately $2 million referencing enhanced technology, training and equipment i.e. body cameras, radios vehicles, motorcycles, security gate/fencing;

Reorganized the department referencing greater accountability;

Created and obtained Board of Director’s approval of a 7-year Strategic Plan focusing on 21st Century Policing;

Held and annual awards ceremony, honoring excellence of the men/women of the department;

Re-instituted the Motorcycle Unit;

Our partners at Talk Business and Politics report that since 2016 the Fort Smith Police Department has increased its number of black, Hispanic, and female officers. Since 2016, it has improved the number of black officers to 4% of staff against 1%. The Hispanic demo is now at 7% from 5% previously, and female officers are at 8%, up from 5% in 2016.

Clark, the first African-American to lead the city’s police department, replaced chief Kevin Lindsay in January 2017.

Lindsay had resigned the year prior after being accused of making racial remarks in front of a city employee.

In 2018, Clark was among eight Arkansas police chiefs nominated for Chief of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.