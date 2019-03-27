‘Live PD’ Crews Arrive In Oklahoma Ahead Of OHP’s Debut

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Crews with a popular show on A&E that features law enforcement officers live on duty arrived in Oklahoma this week.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced they would be featured on A&E’s “Live PD.”

The show features law enforcement officers on the night shift live on duty across the country.

OHP announced on Facebook they will be going live on the show on March 29.

On Tuesday, OHP said the Live PD crews arrived in Oklahoma.

Crews started riding with OHP troopers Tuesday night, but will go live on Friday.