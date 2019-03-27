Oklahoma City Zoo’s Sanctuary Asia Nominated For Best Zoo Exhibit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– An exhibit at the Oklahoma Zoo is now nominated for best zoo exhibit in North America by USA TODAY.

Sanctuary Asia opened in 2010 and encompasses the elephant pavilion and habitat, totaling 14.5 acres for the OKC Zoo’s Asian elephants, Indian rhinos, Komodo dragons, red pandas Francois’ langurs, several tanuki (also known as raccoon dogs), cassowaries and Burmese tortoises.

USA TODAY says they asked “a panel of zoo and family travel experts to nominate their favorite animals exhibits in North America.”

There are 20 nominations, including the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Sanctuary Asia.

You can vote once per day until voting ends on April 22 at noon ET.

The 10 best winners will be announced on May 3.

