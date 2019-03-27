Six Candidates Seek Appointment To Fort Smith Board

(TB&P) — Fort Smith Board of Directors will consider candidates to fill the Ward 3 director seat at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (March 28) at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center.

Six Ward 3 residents requested to be considered for the position. The seat was left open when Mike Lorenz stepped down effective March 12 because he and his family moved to Oklahoma City because a job promotion that required relocation.

City ordinances allow the vacancy to be filled by Board appointment. It also allows for directors to call a special election open only to Ward 3 residents. That election would cost about $15,000 and, following all correct election requirements and procedures, could not be held before July, information provided by the city clerk’s office states.

Following a “winner take all” election, a 10-day period is required for certification of election results, meaning an elected Ward 3 Director replacement likely could not be seated before August if election were the way the seat was filled.

All six remaining directors called for the special meeting in order to interview those requesting consideration for appointment to fill the unexpired Ward 3 term. Upon completion of interviews, the board will convene into executive session to consider appointment. If an appointee is determined, he or she will be confirmed at the April 2 regular meeting and take office immediately. The position will be up for election in 2020.

Those who will be interviewed are:

• Robert Brown, a financial planner/advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., in Fort Smith;

• Jeff Burks, programmer at ABB/Baldor in Fort Smith;

• Matthew Holloway, retired Fort Smith Police corporal;

• Lavon Morton, retired senior vice president-risk ad chief audit executive at ArcBest;

• Jack Swink, owner and operator of Swink Appraisal Services, Inc.; and

• Dr. Taneka Tate, principal at Carnall Elementary School in Fort Smith.

