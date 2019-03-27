Human Skull Found At Devil’s Den Identified As Missing Hiker

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The human skull found at Devil’s Den in late February has now been identified as missing person Rodney Letterman from Bartlesville, Oklahoma who went missing at the park in August 2017.

Letterman was last seen Aug. 27, 2017, in the area of Butterfield trail at Devil’s Den.

Letterman and a friend were hiking the trail when the other person went back to the car to get medical supplies for Letterman. However, he was nowhere to be found when the other hiker returned.

127 volunteers and paid searchers inspected close to 4,000 acres and six square miles searching for Letterman.

The remains were collected, packaged and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. Deputies are working to determine the cause of his death.