Transplace Relocating NWA Operations From Lowell To New $46 Million Building In Rogers

(TB&P) — The city of Rogers is gaining a major employer.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, members of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and other state and local officials gathered Wednesday (March 27) for a groundbreaking to announce a new $46 million building along Interstate 49, north of Home Depot in the Magnolia Farms addition. When completed in early 2021, the three-story, 148,000-square-foot building will be the new Northwest Arkansas headquarters of Transplace, a third-party transportation management and logistics technology firm based in Frisco, Texas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday morning that the Rogers City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to issue $46 million in industrial revenue bonds to the building developer, which will lease the building to Transplace.

“I am pleased Transplace has found the workforce and resources in Northwest Arkansas that will allow for their continued success and growth,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Arkansas has experience in the transportation industry and today’s technology sector, along with a dedicated, skilled workforce to meet this innovative company’s needs.”

In Northwest Arkansas, Transplace is based at 509 Enterprise Drive, just off Interstate 49 in Lowell, where it employs about 600 workers in approximately 80,000 square feet of office space. The move to Rogers is expected to increase the number of workers to between 1,100 and 1,200, with an estimated $60 million in payroll

