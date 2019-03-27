Two Congressmen Aim To Stop Monkey Research At Arkansas Lab

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two legislators have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to stop all primate experimentation at an Arkansas laboratory until a “pattern of negligence and abuse can be thoroughly investigated and corrected.”

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brendan Boyle submitted a letter to FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb last week after they became aware of the Aug. 3 death of a 5-year-old rhesus monkey at the National Center for Toxicological Research near Pine Bluff.

Gottlieb permanently terminated a nicotine study at the Arkansas lab in January 2018 after four squirrel monkeys died there between 2015 and 2017.

The remaining primates from the Arkansas nicotine-addiction study were retired to a sanctuary in Florida. But monkeys are still being used in other tests at the Jefferson County facility.

