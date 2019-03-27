What’s Causing The Smoky Skies In Fayetteville?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — If you’re trying to enjoy the warm weather in Fayetteville today, you may have noticed the air is unusually smoky.

A large controlled burn is underway NW of Ozark Arkansas. The south winds have carried the smoke from Crawford and Franklin county across Washington and Benton County. The smoke will continue into the evening.

The City says the slight winds are carrying the smoke north and humidity is keeping it low in the sky.

According to the forestry commission, this fire is burning 9,135 acres.

Controlled burns are common in March and early April when vegetation is dead and humidity is low.