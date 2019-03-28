Arkansas Senate OKs Private School Scholarships Bill

Posted 4:37 pm, March 28, 2019, by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved a $3 million proposal to turn tax credits into scholarships for private schools.

The Senate voted 21-10 on Thursday for the bill, which would create an income tax credit for contributions to approved organizations that award scholarships to private K-12 schools. The scholarships would go toward low-income or disabled students, as well as foster children or children of Armed Forces members. The bill now heads to the House.

Opponents say the measure is effectively a voucher program directing state money to private schools.

The proposal comes as another measure to fund a $3.5 million voucher pilot program in Pulaski County is pending before a Senate committee. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he prefers that measure but supports either bill.

