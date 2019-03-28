× Embery-Simpson Transferring From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Any time there is a coaching change at the college level, players are likely to transfer and Arkansas is about to see the beginning of that.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal after spending his freshman season with the Razorbacks.

The freshman guard from Midwest City, Okla. played his high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida. He averaged 4.1 points and shot 34 percent while appearing in 33 games for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks fired coach Mike Anderson on Tuesday after eight seasons, including an 18-16 mark this year.