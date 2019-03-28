× Fayetteville Man Sentenced For Making Counterfeit Pills

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Thursday (March 28) to five years in federal prison for making counterfeit pills from his home.

Lewis R. Chafin, Jr., 27, pleaded guilty last fall in U.S. District Court to using a pill press to make counterfeit oxycodone pills mixed with fentanyl.

Chafin was also fined $2,400 and will serve three years of supervised release after he’s released.

Police arrested Chafin in April after an informant tipped off the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force that Chafin was using a pill press to mix fentanyl and oxycodone, according to court documents.

Investigators searched Chafin’s house on Pepper Tree Lane, where they found the pill press and other equipment, along with small amounts of fentanyl, oxycodone, morphine, zolpidem, alprazolam, and heroin residue.

Illegal raw fentanyl powder can be 50 times more potent than heroin and is often mixed with other street drugs, according to the Associated Press.

Even a minute amount of the most potent drugs, such as fentanyl, can cause violent illness or death, the AP reported.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug-related crimes.