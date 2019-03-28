Fayetteville Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Court records state that investigators were called about a package in the mail that possibly contained drugs and upon searching the package, they confirmed it was methamphetamine. Tests showed that the package contained 389 grams of meth.

A detective took the package to the address on the label and Truax answered the door and confirmed the package was his.

As officers tried to place Truax under arrest he attempted to flee but was detained by police.

Truax was on probation, allowing law enforcement to search his property at any time.

After searching his bedroom, police found packaging baggies, a digital scale, nine bags of marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Truax was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2018 and entered a guilty plea in December 2018.