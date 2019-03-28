× Fayetteville School District Administrator Charged With Sexual Assault Against Student

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville School District Administrator has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The police report says that Mark Oesterle is accused of three separate instances of touching a 14-year-old girl’s breast, according to court documents.

Dr. Mark Oesterle, the executive director of secondary education for the district, has been on administrative leave since January.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay on Tuesday (March 26) issued an arrest warrant for Oesterle and ordered him to have no contact with the girl.

Fayetteville school officials weren’t immediately available for comment.