Fort Smith Board Of Directors Fill Ward 3 Vacancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--At a special meeting Thursday night the Fort Smith Board of Directors appointed filled the vacancy left behind by former Ward 3 Director Mike Lorenz.

Lorenz stepped down March 12 after he accepted a job promotion in Oklahoma City.

After interviewing several candidates, the board decided not to leave this matter up to a special election. Instead, they chose to appoint Lavon Morton.

"I`ve enjoyed living in Fort Smith for the past 22 years. It`s been a great place to live for myself and my family. There`s a great sense of community in Fort Smith, and I`m interested in doing anything I can do to give back to the city," said Morton.

Morton is a CPA and auditor who already serves on the city's audit advisory committee.

Other members of the board thought it was his background that set him apart.

"He`s has a certain level of experience that is pretty substantial, and it`s pretty awesome," said City Director Neal Martin.

Morton says he plans to tackle issues like additional sewer cost plaguing the people.

"I certainly plan to be the kind of director that Mike was in terms of being willing to talk to citizens about issues at any time and that would be true of citizens in Ward 3 or any other ward in the city," said Morton.

Sources told 5NEWS the board would be discussing the appointment of an interim police chief, but there was no mention of that made Thursday.

Morton will officially be confirmed at the next meeting on April 2nd