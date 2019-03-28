FSPD Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Held Knife To Roommate’s Neck, Caused Schools To Be On Lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) are searching for a man who allegedly held a knife to his roommate's neck, causing local schools to go on lockdown.

Cavanaugh Elementary and Beard Elementary in Fort Smith were on lockdown for 30 minutes on Thursday (March 28) starting at 2:05 p.m. while police searched the area for the suspect, Chad Hall. The lockdown did not impact dismissal and did not interrupt the school day.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, they had a call of a disturbance with a weapon after Hall allegedly held a knife to his roommate's neck. The roommate was able to text someone at another location, and they called FSPD.

Police believed Hall was hiding in an apartment complex near the two schools.

Police have not located Hall yet, but believe he is still in the Fort Smith area.

We will update this story as more information is made available.