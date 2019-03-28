Gov. Hutchinson Responds To Federal Judges Ruling On Arkansas Works Program

(KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson responded to a Federal judge’s ruling on the Arkansas Works program, which allows low-income Arkansans to get free or reduced insurance coverage.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in Washington, D.C., blocked work requirements for low-income people in two states — Arkansas and Kentucky. He found that the states’ requirements pose numerous obstacles to getting health care that has gone unresolved by federal and state officials.

To keep coverage, those in the program had to prove that they worked at least 80 hours a month.

Gov. Hutchinson said he’s disappointed and will ask the Department of Justice to appeal and expedite this decision. He said he has no plans on giving up in this fight.

According to the governor, the work requirements have led to 12,000 Arkansans finding employment. 88 percent of those on the program have been in compliance with the requirements.

18,000 Arkansans were kicked off the program for failing to report and 77,000 have moved off of the Arkansas Works program because of their income.

The governor says he, as well as the Trump administration, are fully committed to the program.

“If we give up on this, then we will give up on the opportunity to lead nationally in this important program that gives Arkansans an opportunity for training, for access to the marketplace and to the jobs they want and have proven they are capable of handling,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor says while the work requirements are blocked, the online portal has been shut down. No one will lose coverage for failing to report.