K9’s Searching Two Suspects In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Police and K9 officers are on the hunt for two suspects they say led them on a chase.

According to Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department, detectives were called to the Vista Hills Apartments in Van Buren when two people fled on foot, and two other fled in a vehicle. Officers were able to detain two of the four suspects.

Police say they are looking for Larry Weaver Jr. in Kibler, but they have not identified the other suspect, who is a female, at this time.

Wear says the chase began in Van Buren and ended in Kibler. Police were able to capture one of the suspects, Michael Gongola.

Police have called out K9 officers to search a wooded area for the suspects still on the loose.

Multiple agencies are assisting the search at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.