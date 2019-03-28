K9’s Searching Two Suspects In Crawford County

Posted 2:28 pm, March 28, 2019, by

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Police and K9 officers are on the hunt for two suspects they say led them on a chase.

Larry Weaver Jr.

According to Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department, detectives were called to the Vista Hills Apartments in Van Buren when two people fled on foot, and two other fled in a vehicle. Officers were able to detain two of the four suspects.

Police say they are looking for Larry Weaver Jr. in Kibler, but they have not identified the other suspect, who is a female, at this time.

Wear says the chase began in Van Buren and ended in Kibler. Police were able to capture one of the suspects, Michael Gongola.

Police have called out K9 officers to search a wooded area for the suspects still on the loose.

Multiple agencies are assisting the search at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.