× Late TCU Run Downs Arkansas In WNIT 3rd Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas was in prime position to advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s NIT but a late drought coupled with a TCU run was the wrong formula for the Razorbacks.

TCU went on a 12-2 run over a five minute stretch in the fourth quarter as the Horned Frogs rallied for a 82-78 in front of 5,287 fans inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas put together a late flurry thanks to a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute and closed the gap to two but could get no closer as TCU hit 23-of-25 from the foul line, including a combined 20-of-21 from Amy Okonkwo and Lauren Heard.

Arkansas led 66-63 with just more than five minutes left but TCU’s run started and then Arkansas went cold from the field. The Razorbacks shot just 35 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes while TCU benefited from three fourth quarter 3-pointers to steal the momentum.

TCU’s Okonkwo finished with a game high 36 points while four players for the Horned Frogs finished in double figures. Arkansas was paced by Chelsea Dungee with 22 points while Malica Monk added 18 and Jailyn Mason added 17.