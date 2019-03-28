Luke Combs Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Country music star Luke Combs has extended his sold-out Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour through the fall and is making a stop at the Walmart AMP.

LUKE COMBS

Combs will be in Rogers on Thursday, September 26 with special guests The Cadillac Three, Jameson Rodgers and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. and prices range from $40 to $60.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers, which is now open for the season.

Earlier this week, Combs made history as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9 and March 30).

