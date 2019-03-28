Man Overdoses In McDonald’s Drive-Thru With 3-Year-Old In Car

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – An Ohio man faces charges after police say he passed out from a drug overdose at a McDonald’s drive-thru with a three-year-old in his car.

Police arrived just before 9 p.m. on March 20th. after reports of a man was passed out in his car. There were indications of opiate abuse, and an officer administered Naloxone before the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to police reports.

A three-year-old child was in the car and was taken to the police department to be identified.

After he was released from the hospital, Anthony J. Kukich, 22, was arrested for child endangering and for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

The child’s mother, 25-year-old Paige M. Childs, had been dropped off at a friend’s home moments before the incident and was found and arrested on a traffic warrant out of North Olmsted.

The child was released to a family member.