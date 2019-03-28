× New Mayor Takes Over In Little Flock

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — The city of Little Flock has a new leader after Mayor Bob Stout stepped down to spend more time with family.

Tracy Englebrecht was appointed to the role, and takes over after eight years of service from Stout.

“I look forward to working with you and helping guide the City of Little Flock over the coming years,” Englebrecht said. “Little Flock is a very, very special place and I am humbled and proud to have this opportunity.”

Englebrecht, 52, said he was “honored” to be selected and will work to preserve the rural atmosphere in town.

He said Little Flock is a special city because residents can enjoy a more rural lifestyle but still have access to the amenities of Northwest Arkansas.

Englebrecht moved to Arkansas as a boy and has lived in Little Flock since 2001.