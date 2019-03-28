Silver Alert Canceled For 84-Year-Old Man In Oklahoma

UPDATE: Hughes County has canceled the Silver Alert for Coy Edwards. He has returned home and is safe.

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for 84-year-old Coy Edwards.

Edwards is an elderly, white male who has a history of dementia and heart problems.

He was last seen leaving his home in Calvin, Oklahoma around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning (March 28). He was driving in a gray 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis with the license plate EZS171.

Police say Edwards was supposed to be traveling to the Tulsa metro area after meeting with his son near Wetumka, Ok.

If you have any information on Edwards’ whereabouts, please contact the Hughes County Central Dispatch at 405-379-6627.