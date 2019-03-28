× Rogers Man Gets 72 Years For Killing Ex-Girlfriend

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend last year.

Jose Alonso Torres, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Judge Robin Green sentenced Torres to 72 years in the state Department of Correction. He must serve at least 50 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Torres was arrested in April 2018 after he fatally shot Norma Salinas.

Witnesses said Torres arrived about 4:59 p.m. at Diana Place, where he demanded that Salinas, 24, go home with him, according to a probable cause affidavit. Salinas had just arrived after being picked up from work.

Some of the witnesses said they’d been trying to help Salinas get away from Torres as their “relationship was getting bad,” according to the affidavit.

When Salinas refused, Torres first tried to get into the SUV she was sitting in, but the doors were locked. Another witness said he confronted Torres and that it smelled as if Torres had been drinking.

Torres then pulled out a gun and fired three times into the SUV where Salinas was sitting, according to the affidavit. Salinas later succumbed to her wounds at a hospital.

Salinas’ friend and Torres’ 1-year-old daughter were also in the SUV.

Torres drove off but was arrested a short time later in Gateway.

Green also ordered Torres to have no indirect or direct contact with Salinas’ children until their 18. He’s also barred from contacting her family.