Sallisaw Woman Competes On ‘The Price Is Right’

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — It's everyone's dream to hear their name called to "Come on down!" on The Price Is Right, and one Sallisaw woman had her chance to win big on the favorite game show.

"It's gonna be Sheila Cullum. Come on down! You're the next contestant on The Price Is Right."

Sheila Cullum of Sallisaw got to live out a life-long dream. After a few rounds, she bid correctly on a trip to San Diego and was able to play a game with star host Drew Carey.

"You're from Oklahoma? That's right where the wind comes sweeping down the plains," Cullum said.

Unfortunately, Cullum didn't win the $20k prize.

Later she got a chance to spin the beloved wheel but didn't get closest to a dollar amount, meaning she didn't get to go to the showcase showdown.

