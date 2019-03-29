Thunderstorms Overnight Into Saturday

A cold front will swing through Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. A final round of showers and storms will develop. This could be a low-end severe weather threat, with stronger impacts staying in central Oklahoma.

We should clear out with some sunshine late Saturday. Cooler air will settle in for the rest of the weekend.

TIMING

While a stray shower is possible the rest of Friday, the final round of weak-moderate thunderstorms will swing through a bit before sunrise on Saturday.

THREATS

With some dry air aloft, small hail and pockets of gusty winds could accompany Saturday morning’s storms, as well as lightning.

-Matt