Fort Smith Paramedic Earns “2018 Sheep Dog of the Year” Award

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) —Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) has announced their 2018 Sheep Dog of the Year award recipients that will be honored at the 7th annual Heroes Gala, including a paramedic from Fort Smith.

The Sheep Dog of the Year award is given to military veterans and first responders who have gone above and beyond their call of duty. They exemplify the motto “Helping Others is a Way of Life” and inspire those around them to do and be better.

This year’s award recipients are:

Military — Army SFC Nicholas Lavery (Ft. Campbell, KY)

Law Enforcement — Officer Craig Klementz (Janesville, WI)

Fire & Rescue — Firefighter Cody Larque (Searcy, AR)

EMS — Paramedic Joshua Edwards (Ft. Smith, AR)

The Heroes Gala annual formal fundraiser includes a VIP Reception, silent auction, guest speaker, guests of honor, a short presentation, dinner and dancing. Proceeds raised from the event go towards SDIA’s Disaster Response Missions as well as funding to sponsor veterans and first responders injured in combat or the line of duty that may suffer from suicidal thoughts.

You can buy tickets to attend the Heroes Gala on Saturday, April 27, 2019, here.

Learn more about Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a nationally recognized nonprofit that was founded and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas, by visiting their website.