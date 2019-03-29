Fort Smith Seeking Public Input For “Downtown Traffic Study”

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith is seeking public input for their “Downtown Traffic Study” via a survey they are encouraging residents to complete.

The survey only takes minutes to complete and ask community members about how frequently they travel in downtown Fort Smith, as well as requesting input about turn lanes, signage and road conditions/maintenance.

Click here to fill out the survey. Responses are due by April 15, 2019.

At an Invest Fort Smith summit held last October where a panel discussed making downtown Fort Smith more walkable by addressing truck traffic coming through the area. Panel members noted that it was vital to address traffic downtown to bring more retail and residential dwellings to the area.