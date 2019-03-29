× Goodheart, Campbell Lead Hogs Past Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Isaiah Campbell might not have been as dominant on Friday night against Ole Miss as he had been in his last few outings but the Arkansas right hander was still pretty good.

The Razorbacks built an early four run lead and that was more than enough for Campbell to pick up his sixth win of the season as Arkansas topped Ole Miss 5-3 in the opening game of a three game series.

Matt Goodheart drove in three runs for the Razorbacks while Dominic Fletcher pushed his season average up to .347 by adding three hits in the series opener. Goodheart leads Arkansas with a .383 average.

The one negative from Friday night for Arkansas was Jacob Nesbit’s 14-game hitting streak was snapped as he went 0-for-3 but he did draw a walk and scored a run.

Campbell threw seven innings while striking out five and allowed two runs to improve to 6-0 on the season. Matt Cronin recorded a five out save, his seventh of the season.

Arkansas looks to take the series on Saturday as first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.