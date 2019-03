CANEHILL, Ark. (KFSM) — A homeowner confronted a man who was attempting to break into the home in Canehill.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook for help identifying the man, who has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

They say the suspect left on foot after he was confronted by the homeowner.

If you recognize the man you’re asked to contact Detective Reed with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5729.